Tayseer Khaled: The Knesset elections still indicate right-wing and fascist tendencies in Israel

Bethlehem/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, commented on the results of the legislative elections that took place yesterday in Israel that still indicate the predominance of right-wing and fascist tendencies in Israel as expected due to the expansion of extremist tendencies and promises was interrupted by Netanyahu and the ruling extreme right-wing camp by deepening occupation and settlement in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the continuation of the policy of Judaization, racial discrimination and silent ethnic cleansing that is taking place in full swing and without stopping in Jerusalem, the Palestinian Jordan valley, the areas of southern Hebron and other areas of the West Bank

He added that Benjamin Netanyahu used to build in every round of early elections for the Knesset over the past two years on valuable gifts that he was receiving from the administration of former US President Donald Trump, starting with the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the occupation state, moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and closing the US consulate in Jerusalem and its incorporation into the embassy and its recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan, as well as the so-called Abraham agreements and shameful normalization with a number of Arab capitals, continued in the last election round, to build on the ambiguous and unconstructive policy of the new American administration continuing to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel , continuing to encourage normalizations with the Arab countries, working at the same time to split the unity of the Arab parties in and weaken their representation in the Knesset in favor of strengthening the presence of the Likud party and its allies in the extreme and fascist right.

In light of these results, which keep the political scene ambiguous in Israel, he called for an urgent meeting of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization to discuss Palestinian political options and alternatives without betting on developments in Israel in the current circumstances opening the way to a political track different to Oslo or the so-called Abraham agreements with a number of Arab capitals.

Tayseer Khaled called for not to waste time and continue to prepare for the conduct of the Palestinian general elections in their successive legislative and presidential steps and the elections of the Palestinian National Council to renew the legitimacy of the bodies and institutions of the Palestinian political system and to strengthen and develop their role and performance, along with starting to implement the decisions of the Palestinian National Council in its last session followed by decisions issued by the Palestinian Central Council, as binding the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization to be implemented, and starting preparations for a comprehensive popular resistance that would be a real lever for national disobedience to put President Joe Biden’s administration in front of its responsibilities and pushing it to leave the policy of destructive ambiguity, which suffices speaking of its adherence to the two-state solution without being accompanied by a minimum of willingness to exert pressure on the occupying state to push it to stop imposing a solution based on coercion by brutal force to liquidate the Palestinian issue and the national rights of the Palestinian people.