Israel seizes Palestinian foreign minister’s VIP border pass over ICC meeting

21 hours ago Politics 917 Views

Ramallah/PNN/

Israeli occupation authorities have confiscated the VIP border pass of Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki as he was returning to the West Bank from a meeting at the International Criminal Court (ICC), a Palestinian official says.

Ahmed al-Deek, an official at Maliki’s office, told Reuters on Sunday that the move by Israeli officials was linked to Maliki’s meeting with ICC’s lead prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, at her office in The Hague on Thursday.

“This is the Foreign Minister of the State of Palestine. He doesn’t represent himself. He represents the State of Palestine and we regard this as an attack against the State of Palestine,” said Deek.

The Palestinian official added that Israeli officers detained and questioned Maliki’s aides for 90 minutes at the border crossing between Jordan and the West Bank.

