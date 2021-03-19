Palestinian killed from Israeli military gunfire near Nablus

Nablus /PNN/

Israeli occupation forces today shot and killed a Palestinian taking part in an anti-settlement rally near Beit Dajan village, east of Nablus, according to Health Ministry.

The Ministry confirmed that Israeli forces opened fire towards the participants of a rally called for to defend Palestinian-owned land threatened with confiscation, east of the village, to make room for Israeli colonial settlement construction, seriously injuring a protestor with a live round in the head.

Atef Yousef Hanaysha, 45, was rushed by Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) medics to a hospital in Nablus, where medics pronounced him dead shortly afterwards.

Beit Dajan has become a scene for weekly protests against the Israeli authorities move to construct new colonial settlements and expand existing ones at the expense of Palestinian territory.

Located 12 kilometers to the east of Nablus city, Beit Dajan has a population of some 4,700 and occupies a total area of 44,100 dunams, including 360 donums of built-up area for the villagers. A large part of the village lands were seized for the construction of Al-Hamra and Mekhora (Mehola) colonial settlements, east and southeast of the village, in 1971 and 1973.

The village depends on grains plantation and fruitful trees, such as olive, figs and almonds.