Gwen Lewis told PNN : UNRWA cooperating with international organizations & PA to provide Corona virus vaccine  

Gwen Lewis, Director of UNRWA Operations in the west bank told PNN that she believes that it is very important for Palestinians in general, and refugees in particular, to receive the vaccine against the Coronavirus, explaining that UNRWA is working with a number of international bodies, including the World Health Organization and UNICEF, as well as the Palestinian government, in order to challenge the obstacles and provide the vaccine to Palestinians. She also indicated that UNRWA is working with the Kovacs group as well to achieve this goal.

During an exclusive interview with the editor in chef Palestine News Network, Munjed Jaduo Gwen said “: What UNRWA is currently seeking is to provide the vaccine and follow the directions of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in providing it to the most vulnerable groups to infection, especially those over seventy, and medical staff working in the field, to serve the camps and the Palestinian community.

Gwen said in response to a question about the UNRWA ignores Palestinian refugees’ demands on providing the vaccine: “it is unfair to say that UNRWA ignores the demands of the refugees because we are working beyond our capacity and communicate with everyone in order to achieve this goal, I hope that everyone understands that we are pressing to get the vaccine for Palestine and that we are working and exerting efforts to the maximum extent to achieve this goal.

She added:” I’m in Bethlehem to meet with the popular services committees and activities in the camps to clarify the efforts of the UNRWA to help and discuss the necessary needs and priorities to fight Coronavirus, especially after recording an increase in the level of infections in the camps, where more than 700 new infections were recorded in recent days and what UNRWA help.

In light of the Corona pandemic, the economic situation was difficult and dramatic for everyone, and UNRWA provided and met many of the needs of Palestinian families in the camps, especially those that were infected by the virus, where food parcels, sterilization, and protection against the virus were provided, Gwen said.

She also indicated that the agency followed great preventive measures in Schools that were sterilized frequently, classes were divided into two parts, and support tools were provided for e-learning, in addition, teachers were increased. Work was also done to send medicines to patients with chronic diseases to their homes through UNRWA staff in order to enhance the culture of social distancing, and UNRWA sought to provide everything that could be provided. The necessary needs in light of this pandemic.