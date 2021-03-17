Tayseer Khaled: Calls European countries concerned not to participate obstructing international justice

Ramallah/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, called on the governments of Germany, Austria, and France not to interfere and obstruct justice in the International Criminal Court, which is expected to start a judicial investigation into suspicions of war crimes, crimes of aggression, crimes against humanity, was carried out by Israel in the Palestinian territories occupied since June 1967, after the judges of the Pre-Trial Chamber issued their decision regarding the request of general prosecutor Fatou Bensouda that the territorial jurisdiction of the court in Palestine includes the lands that Israel occupied in 1967, namely Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, given that Palestine is a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

This came in anticipation of the tour, which Israeli President Reuven Rivlin started today, accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army, Aviv Kochavi, in these countries to obstruct the investigation that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, decided to start after arriving conviction, that Israel is committing war crimes in the territory of a state Palestine, and after fortified justice with a judicial decision issued by the Pre-Trial Chamber of the Court confirming its territorial jurisdiction to examine the suspicions of Israeli war crimes, such as crimes of the 2014 aggression on the Gaza Strip, crimes of ethnic cleansing and demolition of Palestinian homes and properties, and settlement crimes by transferring inhabitants of the occupation Palestinian territories that have been occupied since June 1967.

Tayseer Khaled indicated that Rivlin and Cochavi’s tour in these Central European countries reflects the extent of the concern of the ruling circles in Israel about the International Criminal Court and that the policy of impunity, accountability, and punishment became to an end, which dictates Fatou Bensouda to continue acting responsibly and decide to initiate a judicial investigation into Israeli war crimes based on the files available in the court and not to transfer these files to her successor, Karim Khan, who will assume the position as general prosecutor of the Court next June, as Israel and the US administration are bittings on.