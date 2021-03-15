A new ethnic cleansing crime to be carried out in Al-Bustan neighborhood in Jerusalem

Jerusalem/PNN/ By: Madeeha Al-A’raj

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements ( nbprs ) stated in its latest weekly report, that a new ethnic cleansing crime to be carried out by Moshe Lyon Municipality in the occupied Jerusalem as it has announced to demolish the entire Al-Bustan Neighborhood again, canceling all the agreements reached with the citizens of the neighborhood, and rejected the engineering plans that it asked them to provide as an alternative to demolition, and it also refused to extend the demolition orders, which recently distributed to them.

Thus, the municipality will demolish all homes in preparation for the establishment of a ‘biblical National Park. The story of this neighborhood goes back to the year 2005 when the occupation municipality issued a decision to demolish it and began distributing demolition orders to its 1550 residents i.e. about 100 apartments under the pretext of being built without a permit, even though its lands are privately owned and an Islamic endowment. The Al-Bustan Neighborhood is located 300 meters away from the southern wall of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and it extends over an area of 70 dunums. According to well-known occupation myths, it claims that it represents a ‘historical-cultural legacy for the Jewish people, so worked to Judaize its name and turning it into the ‘Garden of King David’.

It should be noted that 3 neighborhoods in Silwan are threatened with demolition in favor of Judaizing national parks, namely Al-Bustan, Wadi Al-Rababa that has about 1,000 inhabitants, and Wadi Yasoul neighborhoods, which have about 300 inhabitants. There are other neighborhoods in Silwan that are threatened with the settlement, such as, Batn Al-Hawa neighborhood, which surrounded the Bustan, and more than 5 dunams of land are under threat of confiscation under the pretext of ownership of the land for the benefit of the settlers, and the residents are waging a struggle in the Israeli courts to preserve their property, while the Wadi Hilweh Neighborhood is threatened by excavations, tunnels, and outposts.

As for the ongoing settlement plans, the occupation authorities issued a military order to seize 658 dunums of the lands of the Al-Abidiya town, north of Bethlehem, all are in the Wadi Al-Nar area in basin no. 6, in the locations of Keren Al-Hamam, Jalin and Sanam Al-Baqa’a. the new decision under the name of an order on the land law ‘expropriation for the General Benefit’ – (Judea and Samaria) no. 321, (5729-1969) – to acquire and take over the right to dispose of ‘the Kidron Horknya Valley Water Complex No. H / 1/21 (Wadi al-Nar), to build a water complex for the use of settlements in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea.

The occupation published a military order in 2019, to change the natural course of the Wadi al-Nar line for wastewater, and this decision comes within the decisions related to the occupation’s control over Palestinian natural resources by exploiting wastewater and treating it for use in agricultural purposes, while preventing Palestinians from establishing development projects, and deliberately preventing development wastewater projects in the Palestinian territories

According to a recent joint report that dealt with the Occupation State’s motivation to settle in the West Bank, issued by B’Tselem and Kerem Navot Organization, which focus their work on monitoring, research, and publishing facts and reports related to the settlement policy as it clearly embodies the Israeli Apartheid in the West Bank, which seeks in various ways to achieve and perpetuate the supremacy of one group of ‘Jewish people’ over another group, namely the Palestinians in all the lands extended from the river to the sea.