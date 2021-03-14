Tayseer Khaled: American democratic values to face a test in Al-Bustan neighborhood of Jerusalem

Jerusalem/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, called on the American administration, in particular, to harmonize with what its state department call American democratic values, to assume political and moral responsibility, to prevent the Israeli occupation state from committing a new crime of ethnic cleansing that a municipality intends Moshe Lyon in occupied Jerusalem, encouraged by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, to implement it in the city by demolishing an entire Palestinian neighborhood, after it canceled all the understandings that it had previously reached with the residents of the neighborhood, and rejected the engineering plans that was requested from them as an alternative to the demolition or to give an extension to freeze the demolition orders, which it distributed recently to neighborhood residents

He added, explaining that the occupation municipality began distributing demolition orders to the residents of the Al-Bustan neighborhood, which is located 300 meters from the southern wall of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and extends over an area of 70 dunums, and is inhabited by 1550 people who live in about 100 housing units, under the pretext of building without a permit, despite the fact that Its lands are privately owned and the lands of an Islamic endowment, while the occupation claims, based on well-known myths in justifying its crime, that the place represents a historical-cultural legacy for the Jewish people in preparation for the establishment of a “biblical national park.”

He pointed out that the Al-Bustan neighborhood is one of three neighborhoods in the town of Silwan that are threatened with demolition in favor of establishing Judaic gardens, which are Al-Bustan neighborhood, Wadi Al-Rababa neighborhood, which is inhabited by about 1000 people, and Wadi Yasul neighborhood, which is inhabited by about 300 people, and that there are other neighborhoods lands in Silwan that are threatened, such as the Batn al-Hawa neighborhood that surrounds the Bustan neighborhood and where the residents are fighting in Israeli courts to preserve their property to face confiscation under the pretext of land ownership by settlers, and Wadi Hilweh, which is threatened by excavations, tunnels, and outposts.

Tayseer Khaled stressed that to care with the legislative elections and national dialogues should not in any way be at the expense of standing up with all capabilities to face o ethnic cleansing practiced by the occupation state and itsc municipality in Jerusalem, and that if general, parliamentary and presidential elections are a priority, then the top priorities for the Palestinian people under occupation, in addition to be free from the restrictions of all humiliating and degrading agreements that were signed with the governments of Israel, is to provide all forms of support to the Palestinian citizens in the city of Jerusalem and to provide international protection for them by transferring the file of these crimes of ethnic cleansing in Jerusalem to the UN Security Council and to the International Criminal Court as an urgent request to investigate these crimes, especially after the First Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court issued its decision regarding the request of the Prosecutor General Fati Bensouda regarding territorial jurisdiction over Palestine and decided that the court’s territorial jurisdiction includes the lands that Israel occupied in 1967, Which is Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem,

At the same time, he called for more engagement on the ground with the occupation authorities and the settlers’ herds and preparing for comprehensive national disobedience to face the occupation, as it is the national alternative to the option of betting on negotiations that will not result in light of the current balance of power other than wasting opportunities and spreading the illusion that a negotiated solution to the conflict can be reached, at a time when everyone realizes that there is no Israeli partner to reach with a solution that guarantees Palestinian national interests and rights on the basis of international law and relevant international legitimacy decisions.