Important antiquities uncovered during renovation work at the Armenian Garden in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM/PNN/

Important antiquities uncovered today during renovation works at the Armenian Garden in Jerusalem’s Old City, according to the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem said that Father Baret Yeretzian, head of the Department of Real Estate of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, reported uncovering a large Armenian cross-stone known as Khatchkar, probably dating back to the 12 century, during works at the Armenian Garden.

The Khatchkar carries an inscription at the bottom, where the words “Lord Jesus, remember…” in Armenian can be read. The Khatchkar itself has detailed engravings, showing an Armenian flowering cross as well as grape motifs. The Khatchkar could be from the 12th century or even earlier, he said.

Also, mosaic floors have been found located in remnants of buildings apparently from the Byzantine Era, adding that careful excavation should reveal an even larger mosaic surface.

Some copper coins of the Byzantine and/or Mamluk period have also been discovered.