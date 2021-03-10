Israeli occupation forces detain five Palestinian children ages 7 to 11 in the south of the West Bank

HEBRON/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces today detained five Palestinian children between the ages of 7 and 11, including three brothers, while they were picking akoub (gundelia plant) in Masafer Yatta area in the south of the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

They told WAFA that the five children were first chased away by Israeli settlers from the land where they were picking the plant that is used as meals in the Palestinian kitchen before calling the army who detained the five children.

The children were taken to a police station in the nearby illegal Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba.