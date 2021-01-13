Israel set to approve the construction of 530 more settlement units in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Hebrew sources said on Wednesday morning that an “Israeli” local committee approved the construction of 530 settlement units in East Jerusalem.

According to the Kan Hebrew radio, it was decided to build 400 units in the “Gilo” settlement southwest of Jerusalem, and 130 other units in “Ramat Shlomo” settlement, north of the city.

The radio indicated that the occupation Planning and Building Committee in the Jerusalem municipality of the occupation authorities will meet tomorrow, Thursday, to approve the plan, which was pushed by political pressure, as this step comes before the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States, who played an important role in the construction freeze in Jerusalem when he was an official in Barack Obama’s administration in 2010, and caused a major crisis with the Israeli government at the time led by Benjamin Netanyahu, which led to a freeze on construction in those areas.

Two days ago, Netanyahu instructed the promotion of building 800 settlement units in East Jerusalem and the West Bank