Days before Trump leaves office: Israel to impose facts on the ground 

By: Madeeha Al-A’raj/ NBPRS/

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements (NBPRS) stated in its latest weekly report, that Netanyahu government continues imposing more new settlement facts on the ground before the USA transfers of power from the outgoing President Donald Trump to the new president-elect Joe Biden, as it is certain that it has lost a great support for its settlement plans and aggressive expansionism, which has never expected such a lost in the United States of America. Indications showed that settlement activities at that the end of the year 2020 and the beginning of the new year 2021 witnessed an escalation in settlement activities, plans and tenders, attacks on citizens and their properties. This is at a time when the Israeli Ministry of Interior published a declaration issued by the so-called Higher Planning Council at the Israeli Civil Administration regarding the deposit of a new settlement plan, which stipulates the confiscation of 1008 donums of lands of the Palestinian village of Azzon in the Qalqilia Governorate for the benefit of settlement construction.

The new settlement plan n 13/8/115 includes the construction of 1406 new settlement units in the southeast of the ‘El Fei Menashe’ settlement, in basin n 2 in the areas known as Wadi Asla, Dhahr Al-Manaf, Qatayin Al-Sahl and Al-Mafraq.

In Jerusalem, and within the context of the policy of displacement and ethnic cleansing, the Conciliation Court in Jerusalem handed over a decision to Nizam Abu Ramz to evacuate his house in the Batn Hawa Neighborhood in the town of Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, for the benefit of settlers when he went to reject the value of the fines imposed on him, since the decision to evacuate his house in absentia in 2016.

The sessions were held in absentia to discuss the real estate issue, without informing the family, summoning them to the court, or even submitting them to court notices, in addition to imposing NIS 7,000 as fees for the court and the settlers’ lawyers.

The property of the Abu Ramz family is located within the ‘Ateret Cohenim scheme’ to control 5 donams and 200 square meters of Al-Hara Al-Wosta Neighborhood, Batn Al-Hawa, under the pretext of its ownership by the Yemeni Jew since 1881, and the Ateret Cohenim Association claims that the Israeli Supreme Court has approved the ownership of Jews from Yemen of the land of Batn al-Hawa, and the risk of eviction threatens more than 87 Palestinian families living on the plot of land threatened with confiscation.

In Salfit Governorate, the occupation forces swept large areas of Khallet Hassan lands, west of Salfit city, planted with olives and grapes, owned by the heirs of Salim Al Khalil from Bedia town. It is known that Khallet Hassan is 4,000 donams that has been considered a hotspot since 1983 and is witnessing frantic settlement expansion attempts to establish a settlement bloc as an attempt to establishing a large settlement city separating Salfit Governorate from Qalqilya Governorate in an area that controls thousands of donams of fertile agricultural land belonging to the citizens in five villages and towns, namely: Bedia, Qarawat Bani Hassan, Saniria, Kafr Thulth, and Deir Estiya, at a time when the occupation forces razed large areas of lands from the towns of Broqin and Kafrl-Deek, west of Salfit. The northern side of the town of Broqin, near the settlement of ‘Brokhin’ was erased to construct a new road to serve the settlement at the expense of the citizens’ lands on which the settlement is built.

In Jericho Governorate, Israeli occupation forces are closing large areas of the northern Jordan Valley lands under the pretext of being nature reserves, noting that more than 50,000 donums of the northern Jordan Valley have been closed in recent years, with 13 banners bearing the name ‘Israeli Natural Reserve’ placed in those lands that have become forbidden for their owners to access them.