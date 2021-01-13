30 deaths of COVID-19 in Palestine during past 24 hours

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kaila, announced that 30 deaths, 978 new cases of “Coronavirus, and 1670 recoveries were recorded during the past 24 hours.

Al-Kaila confirmed during the daily report on the epidemiological situation in Palestine, on Wednesday that new deaths were recorded in the governorates as follows: Hebron (4), Bethlehem (4), Jenin (1), Ramallah and Al-Bireh (3), Salfit (3) Tulkarm (1), Nablus (3), Gaza Strip (9), Jerusalem (2).

She said that new cases were recorded in the governorates as follows: Qalqilya (18), Salfit (23), Nablus (56), Jenin (48), Tulkarm (43), Ramallah and Al-Bireh (71), Hebron (39), Tubas ( 5), Bethlehem (26), Jericho and Al-Aghwar (7), the Gaza Strip (437), the city of Jerusalem (177), and the suburbs of Jerusalem (28), noting that 4,717 examinations were performed.

Al-Kaila added that the new recovery cases were distributed in the governorates according to the following: Qalqilya (9), Salfit (26), Nablus (221), Jenin (82), Tulkarm (42), Ramallah and Al-Bireh (136), Hebron (108), Tubas. (37), Jericho and Al-Aghwar (9), Gaza Strip (708), and Jerusalem (292).

She explained that the recovery rate from the “Corona” virus in Palestine reached 90.4%, while the rate of active infections reached 8.5%, and the death rate was 1.1% of all infections.

The Minister of Health pointed out that there are 93 patients in the intensive care rooms, of whom 25 are on artificial respirators.