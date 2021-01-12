Ex-prisoner who was released after cancer took over his body, dies on Monday

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Ex-prisoner, Muhammad Salah El-Din, 20, from the town of Hizma, east of occupied Jerusalem, has passed away on Monday after a long struggle with cancer, which he had contracted while he was in the Israeli occupation prisons.

In a statement, the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs commission said that the occupation authorities released the prisoner, Salah El-Din, several months ago, after the disease had already spread in his body, while they did not provide him with the necessary treatments during his detention, but rather practiced intentional and real medical negligence him.

The commission explained that the occupation released Salah El-Din, after the commission made great legal efforts to that end, due to his critical health condition.

Head of the commission, Major General Qadri Abu Bakr, held the occupation authorities and the prisons administration fully responsible for the life of Salah El-Din, against whom a premeditated medical crime was committed that led to his death.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) mourned the freed prisoner, Salah El-Din, and said that his name is added to a long list of ex-prisoners who died after their release as a result of diseases they sustained as a result of the systematic occupation policies against the prisoners, which aim to slowly kill them, especially the policy of neglect, which constitutes the most prominent “slow killing” policy.

He added that the death of Salah al-Din comes at a time when hundreds of prisoners in the occupation prisons are suffering from chronic diseases, including cancer, and in light of the announcement of more cancer cases among their ranks recently.

Salah El-Din was arrested in April 2019, and the occupation sentenced him to two years in prison, and in July 2020, he announced that he had cancer while he was in captivity.

It is noteworthy that about 700 prisoners in the occupation prisons are sick prisoners, 280 of whom suffer from difficult and chronic diseases, and among them more than 12 prisoners suffer from various cancerous diseases.