Barghouthi: Israel excluding Palestinians from Corona vaccine is “Medical Apartheid”

PNN/ Ramallah/

Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative Movement, Dr. Mustafa Barghouti confirmed that, thanks to the Palestinian efforts to expose Israeli policies, a major global campaign was launched against the Israeli policy of apartheid and racial discrimination aimed at denying Palestinians access to vaccines against Corona disease.

Barghouti confirmed the launch of a global signature campaign against the Israeli policy of “ Medical”, demanding the immediate provision of safe vaccines for the Palestinian people.

Tens of thousands of internationals have signed the campaign petition so far, including prominent international doctors and scientists, thinkers and artists such, including Judith Butler, Daniel Barenboim and Noam Chomsky.

He affirmed that the solidarity committees with the Palestinian people have been mobilized in various parts of the globe to participate in this campaign, which is taking place under the slogan of condemning this type of apartheid.

Dr. Barghouti added that the gravity of the Israeli crime of racial discrimination in the matter of providing vaccines and protection from the dangerous Corona disease revealed the reality and truth of the Israeli apartheid regime, which will pay dearly for its criminal denial of human rights and for the necessity of unity and solidarity with humanity in facing epidemics.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in a statement yesterday reaffirmed that Israel, as an occupying Power, has clear legal and human rights obligations towards the Palestinian people, including vis-à-vis providing vaccinations for COVID-19.

“As the illegal occupant of the State of Palestine, Israel has absolute and full control over all the crossings and borders as well as airspace of the State of Palestine,” the ministry said in a statement.