ARIJ: Israel plans to raise number of settlers to a million by 2030

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Director of the Settlement Monitoring Unit at the ARIJ institute, Suhail Khaliliya said that the approval of the occupation authorities to establish 800 new settlement outposts in the West Bank and to open bypass roads aims to raise the number of settlers to one million by the year 2030.

In an interview with Voice of Palestine Radio, Khaliliya said that last year, the occupation authorities approved building 32,000 settlement units, in addition to plans to establishing industrial cities.

He explained that what draws the most attention in the outposts is the “Nofi Nahima” outpost located east of the Ariel settlement bloc, which the occupation authorities aim to link with the Jordan Valley settlements and form a geographical barrier that cuts the West Bank into two parts, north and south.

Reports on Monday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the green light to establish about 800 new settlement units in the northern West Bank, days before the end of US President Donald Trump’s term and the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

According to a statement issued by Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli prime minister ordered Monday to approve the establishment of these units in 7 settlements in the West Bank, instead of waiting until next week.