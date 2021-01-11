Six Palestinian workers injured by Israeli fire

PNN/ Tulkarm/

Six Palestinian workers were injured on Monday morning by bullets from the Israeli occupation forces near the Apartheid Wall, west of the town of Far’on, south of Tulkarm.

Media sources reported that the occupation forces opened fire at the workers near the gate, wounding a number of them with live bullets in the foot. All of the workers are reportedly in their twenties.

Head of the Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital stated that the injuries they received were concentrated in the feet, including two injuries that need medical attention, due to fractures of the shin bone.

It is noteworthy that the occupation forces deliberately targeted workers near this gate, as a number of them were injured during the past year, while they were trying to cross to reach their workplaces within the lands of 1948.