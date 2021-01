PNN/ Nablus/

A group of Israeli settlers on Sunday uprooted and stole 130 olive seedlings in the town of Qusra, south of Nablus.

The official in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas, stated that settlers from “Yesh Kodash” settlement, the lands of the village, uprooted and stole olive seedlings in the Shaab al-Kharab area east of his palace, and its ownership belongs to: Essam Abdel-Hamid, Abdel-Hamid Khryoush, and Mohamed Ibrahim Odeh. And Nayef Kaabneh.