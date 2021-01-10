Burqa town facing ongoing settler attacks

PNN/ Nablus/

The people of Burqa town on Saturday night stood up to a group of settlers continuous attacks on the town and properties, which were taking place under the protection of the occupation army and in light of international silence over these crimes and attacks.

The official in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas said that the people of Burqa responded to the attack of a group of settlers near Jabal Al-Qusour, and followed them to the entrances to the evacuated “Homesh” settlement.

In the same context, Daghlas indicated that there was a spread of settlers on the roads of Qalqilia-Nablus and Ramallah-Nablus, and the targeting of a number of citizens’ vehicles with stones.

He added that the occupation forces set up a military checkpoint on the Jenin-Nablus road, another near the village of Jeet, east of Qalqilya, and a checkpoint near the Taneeb factory on the Tulkarm-Nablus road, and closed the Huwara military checkpoint south of Nablus.

On a related level, dozens of settlers gathered, this Saturday evening, near the Kafel Hares roundabout, north of Salfit, where local sources reported that the occupation forces had provided protection for settlers who raised Israeli flags and banners.