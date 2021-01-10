Agricultural Committees: 1000 trees uprooted and dozens of violations during December

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The agricultural committees of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees monitored dozens of violations that the occupation army and settlers practiced on the Palestinian agricultural sector during December of 2020, which were represented by the occupation forces’ killing of the child Ali Abu Alya, 14 years old, from Al Mughayir village, Ramallah district, during his participation in Demonstration against the confiscation of lands in the village in favor of building an outpost.

In December, dozens of injuries and suffocation cases occurred as a result of the occupation forces’ suppression of demonstrations against the confiscation of lands in different governorates.

The occupation forces swept about 80 dunums, most of them planted with various trees over 20 years old, and uprooted more than 1,000 olive trees, including 200 grape trees. In addition, the Israeli occupation forces carried out 6 operations to confiscate tractors, agricultural tools and barracks, and 6 stop work orders for farmers working on their lands or Stopping the work of building a well and greenhouses.

In the Gaza Strip, the occupation forces committed about 20 violations against Gaza’s fishermen and farmers, between pursuit of boats and shooting attacks on them and on agricultural lands.