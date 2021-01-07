“Nahshon” forces assault Ofer prisoners, including those with Corona 

By Najib Farraj- PNN/ Ramallah/

The Israeli repression units affiliated with the Prisons Authority attacked several sections of the Israeli prison of Ofer today.

In a phone call with a PNN reporter, prisoners from inside the prison said that a force of the “Nahshon” unit suddenly raided Sections 14 and 15 armed with plastic shields and batons, as well as police dogs, and took the prisoners out in these two sections and put them in the outer yard by force, including corona patients who were in Section 14, which is used for the isolation of those suspected of having Corona, on the pretext of finding cell phone devices.

The prisoners confirmed that the prisoners’condition in general is not a cause for concern, appealing to the media to reassure the prisoners’s families of their health, especially that it will be impossible for these prisoners to contact their families due to the difficult conditions.

In protest against this move, the prisoners in Sections 21 and 22 organized a protest against the forces’ storming the two aforementioned sections, and inside each section 60 prisoners, and the prisoners knocked on the doors. The response of these forces was by throwing gas bombs inside the two sections of the 220 prisoners from Fatah, Hamas and the Popular Front, which led to About 30 prisoners lost their lives, and the occupation forces refused to provide them with first aid.

The prisoner club said that, in light of the escalating spread of the epidemic, the occupation prisons administration is escalating the crackdowns and incursions, which form part of the systematic policies it implements against the prisoners, and which contribute to the possibility of spreading the virus infection from prisoners to prisoners, as a result of direct contact between them during the incursions.

During the past year 2020, “Ofer” prison had been subjected to the most violent confrontation inside prisons, through several incursions carried out by the repression forces, the most severe of which was in September, after the death of captive Dawud Al-Khatib.

It is noteworthy that more than 800 prisoners are languishing in “Ofer” prison, including children.