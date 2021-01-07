Palestine announces significant decrease of daily COVID-19 cases after tightened measures

RAMALLAH, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) —

A Palestinian government official announced on Wednesday a significant decrease of daily COVID-19 cases in the Palestinian territories after “tightened precautionary measures.”

In addition, “a significant decrease has been recorded in the number of COVID-19 patients who need treatment in hospitals,” said Naji Nazzal, director of hospitals in the Palestinian Health Ministry, told reporters in Ramallah.

However, the intensive care units (ICUs) “are still crowded with coronavirus patients,” he added.

The ICU occupancy rate reaches 80 percent because some patients still need care for several weeks, Nazzal said, noting the government is working on a plan to deal with the current pressure in the hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Palestinian Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila said Palestine recorded 1,088 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 162,322 in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem.

“Out of the new infections, 610 cases were recorded in the Gaza Strip,” al-Kaila told reporters, adding the ministry recorded 14 new fatalities from the virus, raising the total death toll to 1,663. Enditem