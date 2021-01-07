Egyptian, Israeli FMs discuss efforts to resume Israeli-Palestinian peace talks

CAIRO, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) —

Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry and his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi on Wednesday discussed over the phone the efforts exerted to resume the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

During the conversation, the two discussed the ongoing preparations for the meeting of the quartet group comprising Egypt, Jordan, France, and Germany, which is supposed to be held in the coming days, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Bilateral coordination is taking place as well with the Palestinian side within the framework of the necessary arrangements for the quartet meeting, the statement said.

Shoukry held another phone call with Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, in light of the Egyptian efforts aimed at reaching a just and viable solution to the Palestinian cause, the statement added.

The quartet meeting comes after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco officially signed U.S.-sponsored peace agreements with Israel last year.

Before that, Egypt and Jordan were the only two Arab countries that had signed peace treaties with Israel.

The Israeli-Palestinian peace process has stalled since 2014 after rounds of U.S.-sponsored talks failed to produce a breakthrough. Palestine has cut off ties with the U.S. government under President Donald Trump, who recognized the disputed holy city of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital in later 2017, and relocated the U.S. embassy in Israel to the city in May 2018.