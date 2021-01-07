21 deaths and 1251 new cases of Coronavirus during past 24 hours

PNN/ Ramallah/

Minister of Health, Dr. May Al-Kaila, on Thursday said that the rate of recovery from the Corona virus in Palestine reached 88.2%, while the rate of active infections reached 10.8%, and the death rate was 1.0% of all infections.

10 deaths were recorded in the West Bank “Tulkarm 3, Nablus 2, Hebron 1, Bethlehem 1, Ramallah and Al-Bireh 2”, Gaza Strip 7, and the city of Jerusalem 4.

It indicated that the new cases were recorded as follows: “Tubas (17), Tulkarm (54), Qalqilya (14), Ramallah (94), Nablus (64), Hebron (67), the suburbs of Jerusalem (7), Jenin ( 55), Bethlehem (54), Jericho (10), Salfit (24), Gaza Strip (535), Jerusalem (256).

She added that the new recovery cases were divided according to the following: Tubas (22), Tulkarm (76), Qalqilya (25), Ramallah (143), Nablus (119), Hebron (56), Jenin (58), Salfit (32), The suburbs of Jerusalem (124), the Gaza Strip (730), the city of Jerusalem (207).

The Minister of Health indicated that there are 107 patients in the intensive care rooms, including 23 patients on artificial respirators.

This raises the total number of cases in Palestine to 163,573, with 144,196 recoveries, the majority of them in Gaza.