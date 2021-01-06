Khaled: Unaccounted, occupation soldiers and settlers escalate their crimes

PNN/ Ramallah/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the PLO Executive Committee said that Palestinians under the Israeli occupation are paying a heavy price for their lives and property as a result of the continued escalation of attacks by the occupation soldiers and settlers against them, in light of the coordination between these soldiers and the youth of the hills and other members of the Jewish terrorist organizations in the settlements The outposts target Palestinian citizens and try to spread terror without fear of accountability for their violations and crimes.

He added that in 2020, as in previous years, the occupation army was making it easier to pull the trigger and shoot the Palestinians, and hit them during the past year, according to a number of similar sources, including UN sources affiliated with the United Nations organizations operating in Yemen. In the occupied Palestinian territories after June 1967, about 632 were wounded by rubber-coated metal bullets, including 127 minors under the age of sixteen, and 155 Palestinians were wounded by live bullets, including 28 minors, which led to an increase in the number of martyrs in the West Bank, including Jerusalem And in the Gaza Strip in 2020 for about 42 martyrs, about 1513 suffocation as a result of tear gas canisters that are widely used almost daily and uncommon in any country in the world against Palestinian citizens, including 195 minors.

Tayseer Khaled called in light of these facts and the unprecedented chaos that prevails these days between the youth of the hills and other Jewish terrorist organizations in the settlements and outposts, dispersing them at a crossroads in the West Bank under the full protection of the occupation forces and so on. The Border Guard called on the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court not to waste any more time and to request without delay the Pre-Trial Chamber of the Court to decide, in accordance with Article 19 (3) of the Rome Statute, its territorial jurisdiction in Palestine and to initiate the investigation of Israeli war crimes, as well as United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in particular and the international community in general to intervene and provide protection for the Palestinian citizens under occupation who suffer from settler terror and attacks on them. Their lives, cars and properties, at checkpoints and road intersections in the West Bank, are under the world’s eyes.