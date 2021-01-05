New Palestine Monetary Authority Governor and His Deputy Swore in before the President

Ramallah/PNN/January 4, 2021

Dr. Feras Milhem swore in today as governor of Palestine Monetary Authority before President Mahmoud Abbas. Mr. Mohammad Manasrah also swore in as Deputy Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority.

The swearing-in ceremony took place via videoconference at Palestine TV and at the President’s Office.

The President congratulated His Excellency the Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority, Dr. Feras Milhem, and his Deputy, Mr. Mohammad Manasrah, for their new positions, and wished them well in their work in the administration of Palestine Monetary Authority and the banking sector.

Mr. Milhem expressed appreciation for the confidence that the President has given him by appointing him as the Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority. Mr. Milhem also expressed his gratitude for the recommendation and support of the Prime Minister, stressing to move forward with more achievements, and expressed appreciation to His Excellency Governor Azzam Shawwa and the former governors for their contributions. Mr. Milhem said he would do his utmost to develop the work of the Palestine Monetary Authority and maintain the integrity of the banking system and financial stability in Palestine.

Dr. Milhem obtained a Doctorate in Law from a Belgian university in 2004, a master’s degree from Birzeit University in 2000, and a bachelor’s degree from a Moroccan university in 1993. He is a member of the Palestinian Bar Association.

Dr. Milhem has gained in-depth experience in his field; he served as team leader of the Rule of Law (Justice and Security) in the International Quartet office for more than seven years. He was in charge of the economic relationship portfolio and in charge of the Palestine Monetary Authority’s Ombudsperson Office for four years.

Dr. Milhem was an advisor of judicial training at the Attorney-General’s Office through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for one year. And served for three years as Deputy Head of the Law Team and a key expert in the European Union-funded Siyada II Project to strengthen the Palestinian judiciary.

Dr. Milhem also worked for almost eighteen years as a researcher and consultant on several legislative and judicial projects.

Dr. Milhem also worked as a lecturer at Birzeit University Law School from 2004 to 2009, during which time he served as assistant dean of the faculty. And between 2007 and 2009 Dr. Milhem was an adviser to the Palestinian Minister of Interior. Dr. Milhem has also contributed to several studies, including with Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute (MAS).