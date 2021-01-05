Dozens arrested & injured during Israeli raids in West Bank and Jerusalem 

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Last night and at dawn today, the Israeli occupation forces launched a raid and search campaign in separate areas in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, during which they arrested a number of young men, and as a result, clashes broke out in separate areas.

In Hebron, a young man suffered burns in the hand as a result of being directly hit by a tear gas canister, during clashes that erupted in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, in addition to dozens of suffocated cases of tear gas.

Other confrontations erupted in Al-Arroub camp, as a result of which a number of civilians were suffocated, and they were treated in the field.

In Bethlehem, the occupation forces raided the city of Bethlehem, and carried out raids and searches in Jabal Al-Mawaleh, Jabal Handaza, and the areas of Rakhma, Rafidia, and Beit Taamer, eastward, where they raided the homes of the two brothers, Muhammad Ahmad Rizk and Muayad, and tampered with their contents.

And waves erupted in Jabal Al-Mawaleh with the occupation soldiers, who fired tear gas and sound canisters, but no injuries were reported.

In a related context, a group of settlers closed, last night, under the protection of the Israeli occupation soldiers, the “Gush Etzion” junction, south of Bethlehem, and raised Israeli flags.

In Ramallah, violent clashes erupted, after the occupation forces stormed the city of Ramallah at dawn, during which the youths showered the occupation patrols with stones and Molotov cocktails.

The occupation forces raided and searched a number of Palestinian homes, followed by the outbreak of clashes, during which they fired tear gas and sound bombs, without causing injuries or arrests.

In Tulkarm, the occupation forces arrested Muhammad Ismail Abu Leifa (46 years) after they raided and searched his home in Izbat al-Jarrad, east of Tulkarm.

The occupation forces arrested the liberated prisoner, Raed Muhammad Qouzah, 50, from Tulkarm camp, after raiding his house, searching it and vandalizing its contents.

In Tubas, clashes erupted between the Israeli occupation forces that stormed the city and dozens of youths, who showered stones at the Israeli patrols.

And local sources reported that the occupation forces fired a hail of bullets and poison gas canisters at homes and youths.

In Nablus, the occupation forces stormed the northern mountain in the city, and arrested the young Yasser Al-Mahmouj from his home on Baker Street, and took him to his workplace at Millennium Technology Company in Sufyan Street in the city center, noting that the occupation forces arrested the owner of the company several days ago.

Violent clashes took place between dozens of youths and the occupation forces on Baker Street and Sufyan Street, during which the soldiers fired stun grenades heavily.

The occupation forces arrested the two young men, Friday of Ramadan and Zakaria Rayan, from the town of Zita Juma’in, south of Nablus, as they passed the Za’tara checkpoint.

In occupied Jerusalem, the occupation forces arrested the young man, Iyas Hussein Obeid, from his home in the town of Al-Issawiya in Jerusalem.

The occupation forces arrested the young Hamza Abu Ghanem and the boy Hamza Abu Ghanem after storming their families’ homes in the town of Al-Tur, and took them to an interrogation center.

The areas of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem are witnessing daily raids and searches in separate areas, interspersed with terrorizing citizens, including women and children, arresting citizens and assaulting citizens and their property.