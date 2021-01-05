Decrease in the Industrial Production Index (IPI) in Palestine  during November/2020

Bethlehem/PNN/

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 165.54 during November 2020 with a decrease of 6.35% compared to October 2020 (Base Year 2018 = 100).

IPI for November 2020 decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by 8.33% which had a share of 11.95% of the total industry, the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 6.50% which had a share of 82.98% of the total industry, and the activities of Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation by 1.23% which had a share of 2.39% of the total industry, while the activities of Mining and Quarrying increased by 2.58% which had a share of 2.68% of the total industry.