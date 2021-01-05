44 cases of COVID-19 among prisoners in Negev prison

PNN/ Bethlehem/

13 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded among prisoners in Section 3 of the “Negev Desert” prison have been recorded, bringing the number of cases in the section since the end of last week to 44.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) in a statement today said that the continued registration of injuries among the prisoners warns of what is more dangerous, especially with the prison administration continuing to monopolize the novel of the epidemic, in terms of sample results, as well as the health conditions of the injured prisoners.

PPS pointed out that, despite the continuing calls to this day, the need to release sick prisoners and the elderly in particular, with the escalating risks from the spread of the epidemic, yet the occupation authorities continue to carry out more daily arrests and administrative detention of dozens, as the month of December witnessed / December 2020: An increase in the percentage of administrative detention orders issued against prisoners.

It added that information is received about dozens of prisoners working in the prisoners ’sections, specifically in Raymond prison, knowing that the prisoners are the first source of the virus infection reaching the prisoners.

It is noteworthy that, according to the follow-up since the beginning of the spread of the epidemic, to this day, that is, with the infections that were announced today, (184) cases of infection among prisoners with the “Corona” virus, the highest in the “Gilboa” prison in November 2020.

It is worth noting that the occupation prisons administration has worked since the beginning of the outbreak of the epidemic to turn it into abuse against prisoners, through several measures, the aim of which was to impose more isolation and control over the prisoners, which exacerbated the difficulty of detention conditions.