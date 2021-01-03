The ghost of demolition continues to haunt the students of Al-Maleh

PNN/ Jordan Valley/

The Israeli occupation forces continue to violate the Palestinian right to life and education in the “C” areas, through the demolition of many schools and other notifications, as happened recently with the Shalal Al-Auja school, north of Jericho, and the Al-Maleh school in the northern Jordan Valley.

Education, resilience

The teacher at Al-Maleh School, Hanan Dabak, confirmed that the school was built in quick and emergency conditions, and contains nearly 50 students, with the aim of strengthening the steadfastness of the people of the region and giving them their rights to education.

Dabak pointed out that the most common reasons for students fleeing schools is the difficulty of accessing them, especially in winter time and under heavy rain, and the high heat in summer.

Dabak added that many students are deprived of education due to the difficulty of accessing schools, so we provided them with a nearby school to exercise their right to education.

Demolition threats

As for the educational counselor at Al-Maleh School, Iman Abu Hizaran explained that the most basic rights of the child is the right to education, and his presence in a school close to his place of residence makes him feel safe, noting that it has become necessary for them in the school in the recent period to do activities for students to prepare them for being demolished at any time. Because the occupation forces threatened to do so.

Abu Hizaran expressed her sadness for what would affect the students’ psyche and frustrate them after they felt very happy about the presence of a new and close school that could be easily approached, warning that the occupation’s demolition of the school would reduce their motivation in education and contribute to a great ignorance policy.

Suffering continues

Human rights activist Faris Fuqaha emphasized that the suffering persists, whether in summer or winter, or through the occupation practices in the Jordan Valley, which are represented by the military exercises practiced by the occupation soldiers and the establishment of checkpoints and roadblocks.

Fuqaha stressed that if the occupation was prevented from demolishing the school, it would have a great responsibility to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian student and he would be able to exercise his right to education in an easier and easier way.

“Human Rights Watch” prepared a report explaining that “the occupation forces have repeatedly refused to grant Palestinians permits to build schools in the West Bank and demolished schools built without permits, making it difficult or impossible for thousands of children to obtain education, while 44 Palestinian schools are at risk.” Full or partial demolition because the Israeli authorities say it was built illegally. ”

The report emphasized that “more than a third of the Palestinian communities in Area C, which constitutes 60% of the West Bank, do not currently have primary schools, and there are 10,000 children who go to school in tents or huts. About 1,700 children have been forced to walk 5 kilometers or so More to school because of road closures, lack of roads to cross, transportation, or other problems.