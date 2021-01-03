Israel approves settlement plans to seize tens of dunams of Bethlehem 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli occupation authorities approved on Sunday settlement plans to seize tens of dunums of Bethlehem Governorate lands.

The Director of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission office in Bethlehem, Hassan Brijieh, told the official agency that the occupation approved settlement decisions that represented the seizure of lands in Basin (8) from the Shifa site, Wadi al-Hindi in the town of Al-Khader in the south, and Basin No. Al-Talaa in the village of Artas, and Basin (4) from the site of Waer Abu Mehr and Al-Aqban, and Basin (5) from the Al-Murooj site in the village of Al-Tamrah, to the east.

Brejieh indicated that the issuance of such settlement plans confirms the fact that the occupation government is removing obstacles facing settlers, in order to facilitate the seizure of citizens’ lands.