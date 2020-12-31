Group: 2020 witnessed the largest settlement attack since 1967

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Director of the ARIJ Applied Research Institute, Jad Isaac, said that the year 2020 witnessed the largest settlement attack since 1967.

The director said that 10,000 settlement units were approved in various places in the West Bank governorates, in addition to the legalization of dozens of settlement outposts.

Isaac added, in an interview with Voice of Palestine Radio this morning, that the occupation authorities are seeking from this settlement escalation to control more citizens’ lands and convert cities and villages on the West Bank into isolated cantons, and in return, linking settlements to each other, which represents an apartheid system.