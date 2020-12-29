Settlers have stepped up assauls , as their government seeks to increase them to a million

Bethlehem/PNN/ By: Madeeha Al-A’raj

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements ( nbprs ) stated in its latest weekly report, that talks on new elections for the Israeli Knesset come in the midst of a health crisis that coincides with the start of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the occupation state, as Netanyahu faces charges of corruption, fraud, and breach of trust. The split among his party’s figures led by Gideon Sa’er, who leads the new party under the name ‘New Hope – Israel Unity’, as he presents himself as a competitor in the battle to win the votes of the extreme right and the voices of the settlers, who master the situation in the upcoming elections. The Israeli Minister of Settlement, Tzachi Hanegbi has declared his government will move forward with implementing the vision based on bringing more than a million Jews to settlements in the West Bank after the law was passed in the first reading at the Knesset on the legalization of outposts.

In an implementation of this vision to bring in a million settlers, the Israeli Minister of Transportation, Miri Regev, approved the construction of a huge settlement bypass road ‘the Laban bypass road’ in the northern West Bank, which confiscates thousands of agricultural dunums.

NIS 76 million were allocated to cover its expenses. The approval of the Laban bypass project comes within the approval of the start of construction of huge bypass roads in the north and south of the West Bank, while the Israeli government agreed to transfer a security financial grant for the West Bank settlements, allocating NIS 34.5 million shekels for that, while NIS 5.5 million were allocated to support local authorities in those Settlements.

Moreover, in settlement plans, the so-called Israel Lands Administration published a tender for the construction of 290 settlement units in the “Gilo Settlement” south of the occupied East Jerusalem, after the Israeli District Planning Committee approved the construction plan in last Nov. 2019. The new settlement units will be built in an adjacent area along the planned route of the Jerusalem light rail currently under construction, which will greatly facilitate the connection between Gilo and West Jerusalem, in addition to a plan to build 253 other settlement units in the same settlement.

In Jerusalem, the occupation municipality’s bulldozers excavated and bulldozed the martyrs’ cemetery on the eastern side of the Yosufiya Cemetery, for the second consecutive week, including the remains of martyrs from the Iraqi and Jordanian armies in preparation for the implementation of a route for the biblical garden” in the vicinity of the old walls of Jerusalem, and they also demolished the cemetery wall adjacent to the Lion Gates and removed its archaeological stairs.

Out of the context, the US Customs Administration announced that it will place trade-marks that indicate the country of origin of the imported goods, especially, produced in the West Bank i.e. in Area C, under the Israeli-Palestinian Interim Agreement ‘the Oslo Agreement’, signed on Sep. 28, 1995, The area known as’ H2 ‘under the Israeli-Palestinian Protocol Concerning the Redeployment in Hebron and related documents ‘the Hebron Protocol’ signed on Jan. 17, 1997, must be marked with a mark indicating its origin is Israel, an Israeli product ‘or’ Made in Israel. The announcement indicated that the policy would also include goods produced in Palestinian villages within Area C, where Israel exercises civilian and security control.