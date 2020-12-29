PPS: IOF arrest 21 citizens, most of them former prisoners

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday overnight carried out a wide raid and arrest campaign in areas all over the West Bank, arresting at least 21 Palestinians, mostly from Ramallah and Al-Bireh cities.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said that (12) citizens at least were arrested from several parts and towns in Ramallah and Al-Bireh, most of them former prisoners who spent years in the occupation prisons, among others.

Another citizen was arrested from the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan in Salfit, also a former prisoner.

From Jenin, the occupation arrested three citizens. Meanwhile, a girl was arrested from the town of Al-Ubaidiya town in Bethlehem, and she was released later.

In addition, five Palestinians were detained from Jerusalem and the surrounding towns.