IOF take measurements of multiple homes in Salfit

PNN/ Salfit/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Tuesday stormed the towns of Marada and Burqin in the Salfit Governorate, searched a number of homes, and took their measurements.

The head of the Marada Council, Bassam Ibdah, said that the occupation forces stormed the town at dawn, and raided the house of Fahim Muhammad Ibdah, located near the northeastern entrance to the town, and took his measurements.

Ibdah pointed out that the occupation forces took all the family members to the open in the bitter cold for several hours.

In a related context, local sources reported that the occupation forces stormed the town of Burqin, and raided the homes of Mahmoud Sarhan and Na`im Fahim Sarhan, and took their measurements.

The sources stated that the houses searched by the occupation forces have building permits, and are located in areas classified “B” according to the Oslo Agreement, as security control of the occupation in the area and the conduct of administrative affairs falls on the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority.

Salfit governorate suffers from the narrowing of the occupation and the spread of settlements and industrial zones on its lands, as there are more villages and towns in the governorate, and they pollute the environment and destroy and steal agricultural lands.

The occupation works on building and expanding Israeli settlements and confiscating more Palestinian lands to build new settlements, especially on fertile Palestinian lands full of natural resources.

These plans come in light of the relentless efforts of the occupation government to annex the West Bank and the Jordan Valley and apply Israeli law to them in a way that redefines the existence of the occupying power, the form of its control over the lands and the legal status in them.