Jenin: IOF hand out demolition threats to four home owners

PNN/ Jenin/

Israeli occupation authorities on Sunday handed over five residents from the village of Ta’nak, west of Jenin, notices to demolish four homes and a greenhouse.

Local sources reported that the occupation authorities had notified the demolition of the house of Ibrahim Ahmed Mahmoud Qdaila, who had been haunted two years ago, the homes of Mahmoud Ahmed Qdaila, Riad Muhammad Dawasa, and Deeb Nimer Shbaibo, which are under construction, and a greenhouse for citizen Mahmoud Jamil Abu Qdaila.

Sources also indicated that the occupation authorities claim that these buildings are based on archaeological and unlicensed areas.