Vaccinating Palestinian prisoners is subject to permission by Israeli gov’t

PNN/ Ramallah/

Head of The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS), Qaddura Fares, held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the lives and fate of our prisoners, in light of the racist statements of the so-called “Israeli Minister of Internal Security” that giving prisoners a vaccine will not be among the priorities, and it will be subject to permission from the Israeli government.

Fares added, that this racist decision is a new violation that is added to a long list of violations of the prisoner’s right to treatment, and new evidence of what the occupation authorities are practicing with all their apparatus for the crime of intentional medical negligence (slow killing) against prisoners.

He renewed his call to the international community, to oblige the occupation to provide the necessary treatment to the prisoners, and to hold it accountable for its continuous systematic crimes, stressing that at a time when humanity is facing the Corona pandemic, Israel continues its racist policy, as it turned the epidemic into a tool of repression and abuse against the prisoners, and instead of that It provided the necessary preventive measures for them, and systematic arrests continued, which affected hundreds of Palestinians, including the elderly and the wounded, children and women.

It is noteworthy that, since the end of last week, the prisoner club has demanded a neutral medical committee, with the participation of the International Red Cross, to supervise and monitor the process of vaccinating prisoners with the vaccine against the Corona virus.

It is worth noting that since the beginning of the outbreak of the epidemic, (140) cases were recorded among prisoners with the “Corona” virus, the highest of which was last November, as the prisoners faced a series of repressive measures despite the continuing spread of the epidemic, including their placement in double isolation.