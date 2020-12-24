Bethlehem: Christmas celebrations summit with the arrival of Latin Patriarch

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The procession of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, arrived this afternoon, Thursday, to Bethlehem from Jerusalem, to preside over the midnight mass in the Church of Saint Catherine, adjacent to the Church of the Nativity.

Nativity Square witnessed the summit of celebrations with the arrival of the procession of Patriarch Pierre Battista Pizzaba, where peace was directed to him by official figures according to the protocol without overcrowding, gathering or jostling.

Meanwhile, the Christmas celebrations were held according to preventive measures in accordance with the followed health protocol.

Heavy Security was deployed at the entrances to Manger Square, heavy security was placed to work to prevent anyone from entering the square’s borders without adhering to safety and preventive measures, from wearing a muzzle and sterilizing hands.

The mayor of Bethlehem, Anton Salman, said that “Christmas this year comes at a time when the world is suffering from the spread of the Corona pandemic, which endangers human life and causes great suffering and loss to the peoples of the world.”

In turn, the Director General of Bethlehem Governorate Police, Brigadier General Tariq Al-Hajj, stated that there will be a mobilization of police personnel in the governorate, in addition to members of the other security services, from six in the morning until the end of midnight mass, to secure the arrival of the celebrations procession.

The leader of the Teera Sancta Scouts Group, the group organizing Christmas celebrations, George Kanawati said: 10 groups will participate in the performances that advance the entry of the Patriarch’s procession with a number of (1200) scouts, namely: the Bengali Papacy, the Arab Orthodox Club “Beit Sahour” and the Latin Monastery “Beit Sahour” Arab Catholics “Jerusalem”, the guides for the preacher “Bain Lahim”, the Orthodox vanguard “Bethlehem”, the Syriac club “Bethlehem”, the Sixth Salesian Guides “Bethlehem”, the Sisters of Saint Joseph “Bethlehem”, and the Scouts of Trasantia “Bethlehem”.