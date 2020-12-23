Palestinian man shot, wounded and arrested by IOF

PNN/ Hebron/

A young man was wounded by the Israeli occupation fire, at dawn today, Wednesday, in the Jalajel area, near the town of Bani Nu’aim, east of Hebron.

Security and local sources reported that the occupation forces fired at a Palestinian vehicle in the Al-Jalajel area, moderately wounding a young man who was driving it, before he was arrested.

In the context, a number of settlers gathered on the bypass road in Beit Anoun, east of Hebron, and began to attack citizens’ vehicles, with the protection of the Israeli occupation army.