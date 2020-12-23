2020 Christmas parade in Bethlehem to be held with restrictions

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Bethlehem Municipality announced that the Christmas Celebrations for 2020 will be held in accordance with the health and safety measures, saying that the entrances to Manger Square will be strictly guarded.

The municipality, in its program sent to the press said that there will be no evening events in Manger Square, and Christmas carols from international choirs from twin cities will be broadcasted live on the municipality’s Facebook page.

The statement added that the Midnight Mass will be restricted only to the clergy.

As for the Patriarch’s reception program, the patriarch’s procession departs from Jerusalem at 11:30 am and arrives at Manger Square at 1.30 pm, and he will descend from his vehicle at the Manger Square entrance, near Afteem restaurant, before the Officials welcome His Beatitude the Patriarch in accordance with the health and safety measures, without hand shaking, overcrowding, gathering or pushing.

As for the Scout parade program, about 11 scout groups from Bethlehem, Jenin (Burqin) and Jerusalem

are participating.

Meanwhile, all journalists were required to obtain a Ministry of Information card from the Media Center at Bethlehem Peace Center to cover the events of the Patriarch’s reception. In addition, each media agency must specify the number of photographers and reporters.