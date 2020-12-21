IOF demolish three Palestinians’ homes in 1948 cities

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) demolished a home in the city of Qalenswa, past midnight last night, under the pretext of illegal construction.

The Israeli police cordoned off the site of the house from all sides and prevented access to it, while residents of the city arrived and the police prevented them from approaching.

The Israeli authorities also demolished two homes in Kafr Qasim, belonging to the family of Aref Freij.

The demolition came after the Lod District Court rejected on Sunday the owners’ request to freeze the demolition order.