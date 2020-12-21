Five injured and another arrested during Israeli raid in Nablus

PNN/ Nablus/

Five Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire on Monday early hours, and a sixth was arrested during an Israeli raid in the city of Nablus, northern West Bank.

Security sources told WAFA news agency that the occupation forces stormed the city in the early hours of the dawn, which led to the outbreak of clashes in the eastern region, during which five citizens were wounded by live bullets, and they were all taken to hospital for treatment.

The same sources added that the occupation forces arrested Anan Abu Duhair from Al-Basha Street in the city, and raided a center for selling computers in Sufyan Street in the city center.