PNN/ Jericho/

A Palestinian citizen on Sunday afternoon was injured in a settler attack in the Ain al-Hilweh area in the northern Jordan Valley.

Human rights activist, Aref Daraghmeh reported that settlers attacked the shepherds in the Ain al-Hilweh area, leading to the injury of Hilal Adel Daraghmeh in the head.

It is noteworthy that the settlers follow the shepherds and attack them almost daily in the northern Jordan Valley.