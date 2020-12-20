Jenin: Palestinian man injured by Israeli gunfie

PNN/ Jenin/

A Palestinian young man was injured on Saturday evening when the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) opened fire at him near the separation wall in Araqah village, southwest of Jenin.

According to local sources, the young man was walking near the separation wall when soldiers chased him and shot him in the leg.

The sources did not provide further information about the incident, but said the wounded young man was transferred to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the IOF on the same day stormed the eastern neighborhood of Jenin city and kidnaped two young men identified as Yamin Ateiq and Ibrahim al-Saadi.

A child identified as Nabil Abu Hamed was also physically assaulted and kidnaped by Israeli soldiers near the northern barrier in Qalqilya city.