IOF continue to raze and sabotage the Al-Shuhada cemetery in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli occupation authorities on Sunday continued razing and vandalizing the Al-Shuhada’ cemetery, in the eastern part of the Yusufia cemetery in occupied Jerusalem.

The head of the Islamic Graves Committee, Mustafa Abu Zahra, said that the occupation municipality in Jerusalem continues excavating and bulldozing the martyrs’ cemetery, which includes the remains of martyrs from the Iraqi and Jordanian armies.

Abu Zahra explained that the bulldozers of the occupation municipality stormed the cemetery and began sweeping, as part of the occupation’s work, digging for the “biblical garden path”

The occupation forces demolished the wall of the cemetery and the stairs at the entrance leading to it early this month.

The Yusufiya cemetery is located north of the Bab al-Rahma cemetery and adjacent to the eastern wall of Jerusalem. It has been subjected for years to an “Israeli” attack and excavations that reached archaeological courses close to the door of the tribes.

In this context, the occupation forces demolished the wall of the cemetery adjacent to the Lions Gate and also removed its archaeological staircase, in addition to the stairs leading to its extension from the martyrs’ cemetery, in implementation of a series of overlapping Israeli plans, prepared long ago.

In 2014, the occupation prevented burials in its northern part and removed twenty graves belonging to Jordanian soldiers who were martyred in 1967 in what is known as the Cemetery of the Martyrs and the Monument of the Unknown Soldier.