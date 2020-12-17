Palestinian man beaten to death while working in settlement

PNN/ Bethlehem/

A Palestinian man, Abdul Fattah Ebayyat (37) on Wednesday night was found bruised and killed while working at Gilo settlement.

The family of the man confirmed that he died after a group of settlers attacked him while he was at work.

According to a statement carried by journalists, the family confirmed that the man was found in a residential building in Gilo settlement, with bruises and scars on his body, and a rope wrapped around his neck.

The family stressed that the man did not have any health issues.