Jenin: School students, teachers attacked by IOF

PNN/ Jenin/

Dozens of students and teachers suffered from teargas inhalation today, Thursday, as a result of the Israeli occupation forces firing teargas canisters, inside the courtyard of the Anin Secondary School, west of Jenin.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces fired tear gas bombs inside the school yard, which led to the injury of dozens of students and teachers in cases of suffocation and panic, and a number of teachers worked to provide first aid to them, apart from the chaos they caused, which affected the educational process.

The Jenin Education Directorate appealed to all human rights, international, local and media institutions to take their role in exposing Israeli practices and curbing these unfair violations of students’ rights and the educational process in general.