Israeli settlers uproot 250 olive seedlings near Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli settlers on Thursday morning uprooted 250 olive seedlings in the village of Kisan, east of Bethlehem, central West Bank.

The deputy head of Kisan village council, Ahmed Ghazal, told the official agency that the settlers of “Ibi Hanhal”, which are located on the citizens’ lands, uprooted 250 olive seedlings from the lands west of the village, owned by Ayoub Yousef Ebayyat, and stole them, knowing that he planted them about two weeks ago.

It is noteworthy that the settlers have escalated their attack against the people of the village, the latest of which they attacked citizens’ homes and throwing stones at them, and attacking sheep shepherds and attacking them with predatory dogs yesterday.