Prisoner Abu Sariya infected with COVID-19

PNN/ Ramallah/

This morning, Wednesday, the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs Authority reported that the prisoner, Ahmed Abu Sariya, from Jenin Camp, had been infected with the Covid-19.

The authority stated that the prisoner Abu Sariya was arrested early this month, and detained at the “Huwara” detention center, and there he had a Coronavirus test which was positive, meaning that the prisoner was infected with the virus.

The authority added that the occupation prisons administration had transferred Abu Sariya to isolation.

With Abu Sariya’s infection, the total number of prisoners infected with Corona virus increased to about (138) prisoners, who are kept in several Israeli prisons and detention centers.

It is worth noting that the detainee Abu Sariya, also an ex-prisoner, has spent 9 years in the occupation prisons, and today he has a court session in Salem Military Court.