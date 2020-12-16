MoH: Palestine facing a health disaster as deaths expected to rise to 50 per day 

PNN/ Ramallah/

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Kamal Al-Shakhra confirmed that the health situation is dangerous and Palestine is on the verge of a health disaster, in light of the significant increase in the number of injuries and deaths from the “Corona” virus, indicating that cases can increase on a daily basis, to 2000 or 3000, and the main reason is lack of commitment.

Al-Shakhra added that the number of deaths yesterday reached 23 deaths without the city of Jerusalem, pointing out that the epidemiological curve in all closed governorates of the homeland is escalating, indicating that 80% of the governorates are escalating in the epidemic curve.

He stressed that there is an increase in the number of cases and the death rate, and we expect the number of deaths to increase from 40 to 50 deaths, compared to the number of deaths in neighboring countries.

He pointed out that there are 140 patients in hospitals, under oxygen or average care, and since a month the cases have increased dramatically, and there are 40 patients under ventilators, and this has not happened since the beginning of the pandemic.

Al-Shakhra added, “We previously talked that the occupancy rate in hospitals is 80%, and during the past two days it has increased 100%, and there are no beds now.”

He added, “Some new hospitals have been created, which have operated during the last two days, such as the National Hospital in Nablus.”

He stressed that we have become part of a health disaster, as injuries and deaths are high, and there are no places to receive patients, and if the matter continues to a very large extent, it will lead to sounding the alarm in Palestine, and every citizen must know that.

He explained that recommendations were submitted to the Ramallah government head, to close some areas where there are very difficult cases, and we will transfer the rest of the hospitals to Corona patients.