PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Minister of Health, Dr. Mai Al-Kaila, on Sunday said that the epidemiological situation in Palestine is very difficult and does not bode well, praising the total closure policy that was adopted in the governorates of the homeland.

The minister told the “Voice of Palestine” radio that “The epidemiological situation in Palestine is very difficult and does not bode well, so the closure policy was a wise step.”

Al-Kaila explained that there are several criteria for determining the epidemiological situation, including the death rate, the rate of positive examinations, the occupancy rate of patients’ beds in hospitals, in addition to the occupancy of respirators, in addition to the number of injured.

She added that there is an increase in Coronavirus cases that show strong symptoms, as most of the patients who died of chronic and cancerous diseases, and respiratory patients, in addition to the patient’s arrival to the hospital in the final stages of his illness.